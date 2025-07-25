Google DeepMind, an AI research lab from Google, has announced hiring for AGI building in the physical world. The division posted that it was a leading innovation lab at the cutting edge of frontier LLMs and humanoids. The official page showing current openings at DeepMind includes the following positions: Administrative Business Partner, AI Application Engineer, Analytics Engineer, Head of Legal Operations and many others. Google DeepMind has a total of 68 openings in various sections including Gemini AI, GenAI, Foundational Research and Central Operations. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Over 24,000 Jobs by End of 2025 and Scrap Global Expansion Plans in Germany, Poland; CEO Lip-Bu Tan Sends Memo to Employees.

Google DeepMind Hiring AI, Non-AI Roles

Our team @GoogleDeepMind is hiring! You'll join an incredible team passionate about building AGI in the physical world. We're one of the only labs innovating at the cutting edge of both frontier LLMs & humanoids, and we have a ton of fun doing it Apply: https://t.co/EzCZgr7ddz — Keerthana Gopalakrishnan (@keerthanpg) July 23, 2025

