Gemini Live with screen and camera sharing is rolling out today for Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 users. It is also available for all Android users with the Gemini Advanced plan. The screen and camera sharing feature in Gemini Live will help its users to brainstorm ideas and get support for real-time troubleshooting. To use the feature, open the Gemini app on your smartphone. Then, tap the Gemini Live icon to select either the screen or camera sharing option and start talking. Google To Empower 20 AI-Powered Indian Startups Through 2nd Edition of Its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps’ Programme, Help Scale Their Products.

Gemini Live With Screen Sharing Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices

📣 It’s here: ask Gemini about anything you see. Share your screen or camera in Gemini Live to brainstorm, troubleshoot, and more. Rolling out to Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices today and available for all Advanced users on @Android in the Gemini app:… pic.twitter.com/fjTD4qhvjz — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 7, 2025

