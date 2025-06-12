Google has rolled out its latest Android 16 update with the new Material 3 Expressive design and better customization options to its Pixel smartphones. The Android 16 Pixel update includes significant design changes. It now offers grouped notifications by app, real-time live updates, improved microphone controls and new hearing aid support. Google's Android 16 comes with Advanced Protection Mode that offers strong security against threats. Besides, Google has integrated features like HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rates, and identity checks. The Android 16 update began rolling out on June 12 for eligible Pixel devices, including Google Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 pro, 8, 8a and 8 Pro. It will also be compatible with Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, 9a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold. Apple iPhone iOS 26 Released With Liquid Glass Interface, Personalisation, Apple Intelligence Features and New Icons; Check List of iPhones Compatible With Latest iOS Update.

Android 16 Pixel Update Rolled Out by Google

We’re rolling out Android 16 to supported Pixel devices, with more phone brands coming later this year. Here’s a look at what's new, including more helpful and streamlined notifications, multitasking tools, enhanced support for hearing devices and more. https://t.co/dMvN4cx054 — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) June 11, 2025

