New Delhi, October 14: Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the AI-powered smart glasses market to strengthen its position in wearable technology. The company is said to be investing significantly in research and development to create new AI smart glasses. The development of Apple AI smart glasses is seen as a step to compete with Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta. As per multiple reports, Apple is likely to announce its first-generation smart glasses in 2026, and a full commercial release may be scheduled for 2027.

Meta has launched its Ray-Ban smart glasses featuring in-lens displays, available in the US starting at USD 799. Apple’s rivals are taking similar steps in wearable technology. Samsung Electronics is preparing to release a mixed-reality headset this month to compete with the Vision Pro, while also developing its own smart glasses. Samsung is reportedly working with Google to develop a similar AI-enabled wearable of its own version. M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro and Next-Gen Vision Pro Launch Likely This Week; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple Devices.

Apple AI Smart Glasses Features (Expected)

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple’s upcoming smart glasses are expected to use the Apple Vision Pro operating system, visionOS. The device may run the full version of the OS when connected to a Mac, while switching to a mobile-optimised interface when paired with an iPhone.

Apple’s initial version of smart glasses may not feature in-lens displays. Early models are expected to focus on features like cameras, integrated speakers, AI-powered voice controls, and sensors for basic health tracking. These features will likely enhance user convenience and interactivity. As per reports, Apple could advance the design toward fully augmented reality-enabled glasses for users in future generations. Google Rolling Out Upgrades on NotebookLM Video Overviews With Gemini’s Nano Banana Visuals, Introduces New ‘Brief’ Format; Check Details.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly set to roll out its October product launches online, instead of a traditional on-campus event. The upcoming lineup is expected to feature the M5 iPad Pro and an updated Vision Pro. Both devices are reportedly in mass production, signalling that Apple is preparing for a release soon. Apple Vision Pro may come with a faster processor and a new strap design.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

