Google announced that it would release new features for Chromebook Plus models. The tech giant highlighted the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 and showed some advanced features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The new Chromebook Plus AI features include AI image generation with a 'Quick Insert' key, selecting to search with Lens, text capture, and the Simplify option to make text more readable. WhatsApp Banned: US House of Representatives Bans Meta-Owned Instant Messaging Platform Due to Security Risks, Recommends Using Microsoft Teams, Signal and Other Platforms.

Google AI Updates Coming Soon to Chromebook Plus

New AI features are coming to Chromebook Plus. Explore how they make the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 more helpful ↓ pic.twitter.com/NCZDs3vH3i — Google (@Google) June 23, 2025

