Google Veo 2, a competitor of OpenAI Sora and Kling AI, is now available for users to try the AI-generated videos at 50 cents per second. Google's Veo 2 pricing was quietly announced for generating videos using artificial intelligence. The AI video generation using Google's model will cost around USD 30 per minute, and for an hour, it will cost USD 1,800. According to a report by TechCrunch, OpenAI Sora is available to subscribers at USD 200 per month. The report also compared these models with movie making, saying Marvel's Avengers: Endgame cost USD 32,000 per second. Alibaba’s Qwen Teases Major Announcement Tonight, Chinese AI Company Likely Launching New AI Model; Check Details.

Google Veo 2 Price Unveiled, Costs 50 Cent Per Second

