Elon Musk, the owner of the xAI company, shared a video created using the Grok Imagine generator and called it a tool that turns a child's imagination into a movie. He reposted the video by Shivon Zilis, mother of Elon Musk's child named Seldon Lycurgus. Shivon Zilis did not marry Elon Musk; however, she gave birth to the tech billionaire's 14th child. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have a total of four children together. Elon Musk said, "Grok Imagine can turn your child’s drawing into an animated movie. X vs India: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Sues Indian Government Over Alleged Internet Censorship, Says ‘Crackdown’ Violates Free Speech and Constitution.

Elon Musk Says Grok Imagine Could Bring Child’s Imagination, Turn It Into an Animated Movie

we're rolling out cleaner @PPLXfinance price history charts— with better international support coming very soon 👀. Let us know what you think! https://t.co/C9FuiwTiSa pic.twitter.com/F5pzgajbAs — John-Michael Murphy (@johnmichael_mur) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)