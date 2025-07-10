Elon Musk's xAI has finally released its Grok 4 AI chatbot. The successor of Grok 3 comes with several new features such as advanced reasoning, human-like intelligence and the capability to answer questions related to complex subjects and fields such as rocket science. xAI also introduced a USD 300 SuperGrok monthly subscription along with USD 3,000 SuperGrok Heavy yearly subscription plan. It is expected to introduce SuperGrok Pro and SuperGrok Max plans. Elon Musk said, "Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions...". Elon Musk said Grok 4 would also have improved image generation capability via training and will be introduced. Further, he said not to place too much weight on biased sources. Comet Browser Launched: Perplexity’s New AI-Powered Browser Rolls Out With Voice Support and More for Max Subscribers; Check Details.

Grok 4 Released by Elon Musk's xAI

