Perplexity on Wednesday, June 9, 2025, launched its first AI-powered web browser, Comet. The Comet browser is available for Perplexity Max subscribers and will begin to roll out by invite-only over the next few weeks. The rollout will happen through invite-only access over the next few weeks. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said, "We're excited to finally release our next big product after launching Perplexity in 2022: Comet. Comet is a browser that's designed to be a thought partner and assistant for every aspect of your digital life: work and personal." Perplexity has introduced Comet Assistant, an AI tool integrated into the web browser to automate everyday tasks. It can be launched as a side panel on any webpage to view on-screen content and respond to user questions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Comet shared, "Browse with your voice. Comet operates across your entire browser, understanding your needs and eliminating tedious searches." OpenAI Browser: Sam Altman-Run Company May Soon Release AI-Powered Web Browser To Compete With Google Chrome.

Comet has arrived pic.twitter.com/igyF31YeCH — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 9, 2025

We're excited to finally release our next big product after launching Perplexity in 2022: Comet. Comet is a browser that's designed to be a thought partner and assistant for every aspect of your digital life: work and personal. pic.twitter.com/Ibzw8SCuhZ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 9, 2025

Comet is available today to Perplexity Max subscribers. Comet will begin to roll out by invite-only over the next few weeks as we prioritize users on our growing waitlist.https://t.co/sZqZ87DGND — Comet (@PerplexityComet) July 9, 2025

Browse with your voice. Comet operates across your entire browser, understanding your needs and eliminating tedious searches. pic.twitter.com/knHUNE0geh — Comet (@PerplexityComet) July 9, 2025

