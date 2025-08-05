Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, and announced Grok Imagine is now available for all X Premium users. He said, “Super fast image & video generation via Imagine in the Grok app is now available to all X Premium users." xAI's Grok Imagine offers users the ability to turn text into images and also create short AI-generated video clips with sound. It brings new creative possibilities by allowing users to generate visuals from text prompts. Elon Musk also said, "Bring any photo to life in 15 seconds with @Grok Imagine!" Grok 4 Code Confirmed: Elon Musk Says xAI To Release Specific Grok Model for Coding This Month.

Elon Musk Announces Grok Imagine for All X Premium Users on App

Super fast image & video generation via Imagine in the @Grok app is now available to all 𝕏 Premium users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Bring Any Photo to Life in 15 Seconds With @Grok Imagine’

Bring any photo to life in 15 seconds with @Grok Imagine! https://t.co/qa4gyMDKdz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2025

