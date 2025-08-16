Elon Musk's xAI has started rolling out a new feature that allows users to share the links of the generated output using Grok Imagine. It now supports shareable links that users can use to send the generated video to others. For that, they need to click the "Copy" option until the link is copied and share it with the users. Grok Imagine lets the users turn still AI images or old photos into videos. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk Says xAI To Add Real Voices in AI Chatbot, Hints at New Capability Coming Soon.

Grok Imagine Now Supports Shareable Links

BREAKING: Grok Imagine creations now support shareable links! You can easily copy a link and send it to your friends. Here’s how it works: pic.twitter.com/q1whSVNgPm — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 16, 2025

