Elon Musk said that Grok Imagine was launched as an early beta version, and it would get significant improvements in the future. He reacted to a user who praised Grok Imagine and its capabilities compared to the other AI video tools available. Elon Musk said, "This is just the early beta of Grok Imagine and it is already super fun! It will improve radically from here". ChatGPT Weekly Users Surge to 700 Million, Up From 500 Million in March, Says VP and Head Nick Turkey; OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts.

Grok Imagine to See Radical Improvements in Future: Elon Musk

This is just the early beta of Grok Imagine and it is already super fun! It will improve radically from here. https://t.co/zN2EVN6BBF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

