Grok will soon get a new voice mode option allowing users to stop the AI chatbot's voice. xAI will roll out a dedicated "Stop" button to stop the voice interactions of Grok. The button will likely be introduced to all the platforms, including Android, iOS and web versions, to prevent the voice interactions. The Grok 3 has multiple voice options, including Rex and Aria, and personalities like Romantic, Unhinged, Sexy, Conspiracy, Storyteller, Meditation and Unlicensed Therapist. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Working on ‘In-Depth News’ Tab for Trending News Quoting Sources, Showing Each Post.

Grok Voice Will Get 'Stop' Button to Pause Conversations

Grok Voice will soon get a Stop button to stop the voice! pic.twitter.com/GPgMHBejQ2 — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) May 20, 2025

