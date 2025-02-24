The Grok iOS app has received a new update that allows the users to clip the audio generated using the AI. Grok Voice includes male and female voices and multiple personalities that users can select. A user on X posted that the xAI chatbot introduced a new capability for clipping the Grok Voice's audio and also previewing it. Elon Musk announced that Grok Voice Mode will get new features tomorrow, February 25, 2025. Elon Musk Announces Releasing Major Improvements to Grok Voice Tomorrow Night; Here’s What To Expect.

Grok Voice in iOS App Received New Capability of Clipping, Previewing Audio

Grok iOS App now supports Clipping the Audio and Preview in Grok Voice!@xAI pic.twitter.com/UsadnVDrqJ — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) February 24, 2025

