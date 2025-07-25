Tesla’s vision-only self-driving system outclassed Chinese rivals in a recent ADAS and FSD benchmark test conducted across complex scenarios like construction zones, wild animal crossings, and highway merges. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y (both 2023 refreshed versions) scored 5 out of 6—well ahead of Huawei, Xiaomi, and LiDAR-based systems from traditional Chinese brands. Only 6 of 34 other vehicles passed even half the tests, with most failing nearly all. Reacting on X, Elon Musk noted Tesla’s achievement came “despite having no local training data due to data export laws.” He added Tesla is working to achieve a perfect 6/6 score using data from simulations and test tracks. The toughest scenarios were construction with stationary trucks, wild boars, and aggressive on-ramp merges. Tesla Model 3 Sales: Elon Musk’s Tesla Sells Over 3 Million Model 3 Units Globally Since 2017 Launch.

Tesla’s Vision-Based Self-Driving Scores 5/6 in ADAS Tests

Elon Musk Reacts

