Tesla’s vision-only self-driving system outclassed Chinese rivals in a recent ADAS and FSD benchmark test conducted across complex scenarios like construction zones, wild animal crossings, and highway merges. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y (both 2023 refreshed versions) scored 5 out of 6—well ahead of Huawei, Xiaomi, and LiDAR-based systems from traditional Chinese brands. Only 6 of 34 other vehicles passed even half the tests, with most failing nearly all. Reacting on X, Elon Musk noted Tesla’s achievement came “despite having no local training data due to data export laws.” He added Tesla is working to achieve a perfect 6/6 score using data from simulations and test tracks. The toughest scenarios were construction with stationary trucks, wild boars, and aggressive on-ramp merges. Tesla Model 3 Sales: Elon Musk’s Tesla Sells Over 3 Million Model 3 Units Globally Since 2017 Launch.

Tesla’s Vision-Based Self-Driving Scores 5/6 in ADAS Tests

NEWS: Chinese media tested ADAS in various scenarios, including highways & night driving. @Tesla’s vision-based system outperformed emerging Chinese brands like Huawei & Xiaomi, as well as traditional automakers. Even with LiDAR, competitors’ ADAS performance lags behind Tesla.… pic.twitter.com/6DQOFGB8C8 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 23, 2025

Elon Musk Reacts

Due to laws against data export, Tesla achieved the top results in China despite having no local training data. Tesla is adding training data from our world simulator and test tracks to achieve 6/6. https://t.co/grn336e45v — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025

