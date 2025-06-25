The Huawei Pura 80 series will launch globally in Dubai on July 10, 2025. The lineup includes the Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pro+, and Ultra, originally launched in China starting at CNY 6,499 (around INR 78,000). The standard Pura 80 packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, a 6.6-inch LTPO 120Hz display, and a 50MP + 12MP + 13MP + 1.5MP (spectral sensor) camera setup. The Pura 80 Pro, Pro+, and Ultra offer a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display, and a 50MP + 40MP + 1.5MP (spectral) setup. The Ultra adds dual 50MP telephoto lenses (3.7x and 9.4x zoom with sensor shift), while the Pro models include a 48MP macro telephoto with up to 4x zoom. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max To Feature Advanced Specifications, Colour Options Tipped; Check Details.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Launch Set for Global Market on July 10

