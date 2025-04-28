China's Huawei developed a new AI chip to take on NVIDIA. The company would soon start testing its powerful artificial intelligence chip called "Ascend 910D". Huawei Ascend 910D AI processor is reportedly more powerful than the NVIDIA H100. Huawei will begin mass shipment of the chip to all Chinese customers starting next month. China and the US have recently been at a tariff war amid disagreement over trade taxes. Donald Trump recently told NVIDIA to stop selling H20 chips to China. GPT-4o Fix Coming: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says Last Couple Updates Made Personality of AI Chatbot ‘Sycophant-y and Annoying’, Confirms Team Fixing It ASAP.

China's Huawei Developed Powerful Ascend 910 AI Chip

BREAKING: China’s Huawei has developed a new AI chip seeking to match Nvidia, $NVDA, per WSJ. This comes just weeks after the U.S. restricted Nvidia’s H20 chip sales to China. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)