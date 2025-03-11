iQOO Neo 10R is launching today in India. The live stream of the Neo 10R launch event will start at 4 PM IST. The smartphone will come with a 1.5K display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will be available in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. Gamers can expect enhanced performance with a 6043mm² vapour cooling chamber and a 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The iQOO Neo 10R camera setup will include a 50MP camera and an 8MP sensor at the rear. It will be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The iQOO Neo 10R launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of iQOO India. Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Sale Is Live; Check Specifications, Features and Prices of Nothing Phone 3a Series Smartphones.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)