Nothing announced that the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, two of the newest smartphones from the Nothing Phone 3a series, are now available in India. The Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro sale is live in India on the official website and leading e-commerce stores such as Flipkart, Croma and more. The Pro variant with 8GB+128GB configuration is available at INR 29,999, 8GB+256GB at INR 31,999 and 8GB+256GB at INR 33,999. On the other hand, the standard variant is priced at INR 24,999 for 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variant at INR 26,999. They both run on Nothing OS 3.1, 6.77-inch AMOLED displays, 5,000mAh batteries with fast charging and a 50MP triple camera setup; however, the Pro variant comes with a periscope lens. POCO M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Sale Live in India

Phone (3a) Series. The sale is now live. pic.twitter.com/mwDemX4zMx — Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 11, 2025

