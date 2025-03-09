Realme Buds T200 Lite will launch in India on March 19, 2025. The upcoming earbuds are expected to deliver high-quality audio and extended battery life. The Realme Buds T200 Lite might feature a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver. It may deliver a battery life of up to 48 hours of playback. Additionally, the earbuds are likely to come with IPX4 water resistance. The Realme Buds T200 Lite is expected to be available Blue, Black, and Grey colour options. Additionally, these earbuds may feature dual-device connectivity. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Likely in April; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Launch on March 19 in India

Turn up the bass and soak in the shades of sound! With #realmeBudsT200Lite, bring deep bass and unstoppable energy to your next Holi party. Launching 19th March, 12 PM! Know More:https://t.co/0LnAcEFnVD pic.twitter.com/eTKW4Ohq1D — realme (@realmeIndia) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)