iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will launch in India on June 18, 2025. The budget-friendly 5G smartphone will likely feature a 6.74-inch display that can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It is said to be the brightest 5G smartphone in the segment and is expected to be available at around INR 10,000. The Z10 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will offer up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Confirmed on July 8, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Devices.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G To Feature 6,000mAh Battery

Power Through the Day — and Night 🔋 The all-new #iQOOZ10Lite is engineered with a massive 6000mAh battery — the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone* — delivering 17+ hours of nonstop scrolling, streaming, and gaming. Built for the ones who never slow down. Launching on… pic.twitter.com/DnRTr8npqY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 16, 2025

