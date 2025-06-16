OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 have been confirmed to launch in India on July 8, 2025. All of these devices will be launched at 2 PM on July 8 with next-gen upgrades. OnePlus Nord 5 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 7,300mm2 VC cooling and offer a 144 fps gaming experience. OnePlus Nord CE 5 will come with a slightly different design compared to the previous generation model. The company has yet to confirm its specifications and features. OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds will have 6mm drivers, LHDC 5.0 support, 24-bit audio output, and immersive 3D spatial audio support. More details will be revealed soon. OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 Neckband Launch Confirmed on June 19, 2025, Will Feature 12.4mm Drivers; Check Its Confirmed Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Buds 4 Launching on July 8, 2025 Alongside OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5

