iQOO is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the iQOO Z9 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The smartphone might feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that may have a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQOO Z9 5G is anticipated to come with a Sony IMX882 camera sensor. The Z9 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The iQOO Z9 5G is expected to come in two configurations, which might include an 8GB + 128GB variant at a price of Rs 17,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 19,999. The launch event of the iQOO Z9 5G will be live-streamed on iQOO India's official YouTube channel. The live launch of the iQOO Z9 5G will begin shortly. POCO X6 Neo Launch Confirmed for March 13, To Sport 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z9 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)