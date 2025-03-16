Riley Berton, a former software engineer at Meta, shared an unfortunate experience of being fired from the company. In a LinkedIn post, Berton explained how he lost his job due to a misunderstanding that led to her termination. Berton described the sadness of losing his job and the strong bonds he had formed with his colleagues at Meta. He said, “In my case it's incredibly sad and terrible and so very very silly. I got fired for the first time in my life.” Berton's firing came after he shared an internal post of the company with his wife. He said, “The contents of this post were about getting tougher on low performers in the current performance review cycle. It is important to note that this information had been leaked to Business Insider and The Verge by someone (not me).” Berton clarified that he had not leaked the information to journalists, but the timing of his share aligned with the post being made public. Despite receiving an "Exceeds Expectations" rating or the prior year, Berton was dismissed just before he was set to receive a bonus. Meta To Hire More Engineers and Product Specialists for AI Roles in India, Expand Its Operations in Country.

Meta Software Engineer Fired After Sharing Internal Post With Wife

