JioMart has rolled out festive deals with the beginning of JioUtsav 2025, starting on September 22 (today). The e-commerce platform provides its customers with a “seamless and convenient” shopping experience. The post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “JioMart brings consumers unmatched savings, the widest product selection, and doorstep delivery without any hidden charges.” JioUtsav is offering the iPhone 16e starting at INR 44,870 and the iPhone 16 Plus from INR 61,700. The sale also features deals on other electronic products like the Infinix GT 30 from INR 17,499, MacBooks starting at INR 49,590, Samsung 32-inch TVs from INR 10,490, semi-automatic washing machines from INR 5,990, and air conditioners starting at INR 22,990. Customers can also find discounts of up to 90% on kitchen and home appliances, audio products, and accessories. Additionally, JioMart is offering up to 10% instant savings with bank offers, including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and RBL Bank. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 Ahead of Flipkart BBD on September 23.

JioUtsav 2025 Sale

Media Release - Celebrate India’s Festive Season with JioUtsav 2025 – Best iPhone 16 Deals and More Unbeatable festive offers across grocery, gifting, fashion, and electronics – including the best-ever deals on the iPhone 16 series Mumbai, 22nd September 2025: As India steps… pic.twitter.com/B2VndqAKjQ — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) September 22, 2025

