Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will launch in India on August 11, 2025. Lava Mobiles shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, and confirmed the launch date and also revealed a few details about the upcoming smartphone. The post read, “Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Launching On, 11th Aug.” Lava Mobiles confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP AI camera with Sony sensor, and a sleek design with 7.55mm of thickness with a Linea design. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India is also teased, which is said to come under INR 15,000. POCO M7 Plus 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on August 13, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Will Launch in India on August 11

Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Launching On, 11th Aug ✅ So Real, Feels UnReal – 16.94 cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display ✅Slimmest in the Segment*– 7.55mm Sleek body with Linea Design ✅ Bright & Bold – 50MP AI Camera with Sony Sensor Source -*Techarc (Smartphones under 15K) pic.twitter.com/joIpu2mbx9 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 7, 2025

