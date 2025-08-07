POCO M7 Plus 5G will launch in India on August 13, 2025. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a 7,000mAh battery. The company has teased the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Another GIANT leap in the battery revolution we’re leading 7000mAh of PURE POWER. All style. All speed. Zero compromise.” The POCO M7 Plus 5G launch might bring excitement among potential customers looking for long battery life at an affordable price. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India will likely come under INR 15,000. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. It is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, a 50MP main camera, a 2MP secondary camera at the rear, and an 8MP front camera. It may include an IP64 rating for water and dust protection. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design Revealed by Lava Mobiles Ahead of Its Launch in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on August 13

#POCOM7PLUS5G drops on 13.08.2025! Another GIANT leap in the battery revolution we’re leading ⚡🔋 7000mAh of PURE POWER. All style. All speed. Zero compromise. This is #MorePowerToYou. Available on @Flipkart Know More 👉 https://t.co/Bqx46LqmRK pic.twitter.com/lpj10I8RBX — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 7, 2025

POCO M7 Plus 5G Price in India Tipped

POCO M7 Plus is launching on 13th Aug design looks good Specs: - 6.9" FHD+ 144Hz Display - Snapdragon 6s gen 3 - 50MP Main + 2MP rear - 8MP front - 7000mAh + 33W - IP64 - under 15k Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ldyL40A5f6 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 7, 2025

