Lava Bold N1 Pro was launched in India on May 29, 2025, with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, Unisoc T606 processor, 50MP+8MP (front) cameras, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM, 128GB internal storage and 6.67-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Lava Bold N1 Pro's price starts at INR 6,999 and comes in two variants: Titanium Gold and Stealth Black. Lava Bold N1 Pro is part of the Lava Bold N1 series, which also includes the base variant Lava Bold N1. It comes with a 6.75-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, and the same RAM configuration but 64GB ROM, starting at INR 5,999. The Lava Bold N1 sale will start on June 4, 2025. Smartphone Launches in June 2025: From OnePlus 13s to Infinix GT 30 Pro and Vivo T4 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Sale Starts on June 2, 2025

