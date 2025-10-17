Lava Mobiles has confirmed the specifications and features of its upcoming Shark 2 smartphone. The Lava Shark 2 will launch soon with a 5,000mAh battery, likely offering at least a day's usage. The company has confirmed that the device will also have an IP54 splash-resistance rating. It will feature a triple-camera setup, with the primary camera being 50MP. Additionally, rumours suggest that the Lava Shark 2 could support 18W wired USB Type-C charging and come with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display. OnePlus Pad 2 Launching Alongside OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 in China on October 27; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 2 Coming With 5,000mAh Battery

Lava Shark 2 to Have IP54 Rating

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)