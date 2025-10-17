The OnePlus Pad 2 tablet will be launched in China on 27 October 2025. The upcoming tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and will feature a 144 Hz refresh rate IPS LCD display with 3K resolution. The OnePlus Pad 2 will come with ColorOS 16, based on the Android 16 operating system. The company will also launch the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) in China on the same day, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Elite processors. Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Launch in China on October 27 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

