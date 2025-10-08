Lava Mobiles will soon launch its new Lava Shark 2 smartphone in India, featuring an iPhone 16 Pro-like triple-camera design with a glossy finish. According to a report by Gadgets360, the Lava Shark 2 will be launched in two colour options — silver and black. It is expected to feature a 50MP AI rear camera, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The upcoming Lava Shark 2 may come with a large display and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W or higher fast charging. More details will be revealed soon. Android 16 Rollout Begins: Motorola Beats Rival Companies by Releasing Stable Update to Its Smartphones; Check List of Devices Receiving New OS.

Lava Shark 2 Coming Soon in India

