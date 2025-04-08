Marathon Gameplay will be revealed on April 12 at 10 AM PT (around 10 PM IST). The event will showcase Bungie’s new science-fiction, player-versus-player extraction shooter. Fans of the game can tune in to the gameplay reveal on YouTube and Twitch, where they will get a closer look at the gameplay. Marathon is currently under development for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, and PC and will feature full cross-play and cross-save support. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.0.2 Arriving Today With New Features and Bug Fixes; Check Details.

Marathon Gameplay Reveal Set for April 12

