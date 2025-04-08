Assassin's Creed Shadows has announced the update 1.0.2 coming to all supported platforms on April 8, 2025, at 2 PM UTC or 10 AM EDT or 7 AM PT (around 7:30 PM IST). This update will bring new features and bug fixes. It will include an auto-follow option for mounts, Uncapped FPS in the Hideout, and PS5 Pro additions (PSSR). Additionally, bug fixes will be included to improve the gaming experience. Players can expect varying patch sizes depending on the platform, with Xbox Series X/S at 19.5GB, PlayStation 5 at 11.59GB, PC at 16.05GB, and Mac at 9GB. PUBG Mobile Announces Arrival of New Anukhra X-Suit and Will Be Available Till May 31.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.0.2

