Hsinchu, September 22: MediaTek has launched its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9500, offering significant improvements over the previous generation Dimensity 9400. The company claims that the new processor delivers "ultra" performance while enhancing power efficiency. It comes with a larger cache, faster single-core performance, lower CPU peak usage, and accelerated artificial intelligence and machine learning processing, making it ideal for next-generation smartphones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 supports 5G connectivity, UFS 4.1 four-lane memory, LPDDR5X RAM, and Wi-Fi 7, ensuring faster data transfer, smoother app usage, and seamless network performance. MediaTek highlights that the processor delivers lag-free performance on Android UX, providing consistently faster app launches, full-frame animations, and smooth scrolling experiences. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch Confirmed on October 16 With Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Expected Specs and Features of Upcoming OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

The chip also features MediaTek’s advanced HyperEngine 6.0, enabling enhanced gaming performance, better graphics, and intelligent resource allocation for an immersive mobile experience. Additionally, its AI processing engine supports advanced imaging, real-time object recognition, and improved computational photography capabilities.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Specifications and Key Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is built on TSMC’s 3rd generation 3nm process. It features a CPU configuration with one Arm C1-Ultra core with 2 MB L2 cache, three Arm C1-Premium cores with 1 MB L2 cache each, and four Arm C1-Pro cores with 512 KB L2 cache each, along with a 16 MB L3 cache and 10 MB system-level cache (SLC). Here are the key highlights as per the official website,

100% bigger L1 cache and 33% bigger L3 cache

Up to 32% faster single core performance

Up to 55% improved Ultra-core peak power efficiency

Up to 37% lower CPU peak power use

Leading Armv9.3 support with new SME2 instructions for faster AI perception performance, and ML efficiency

The processor includes a 12-core Mali G1 Ultra GPU, delivering better performance and improved efficiency. Its new ultra-efficient NPU 990 supports Compute In Memory (CIM) technology, Generative AI 2.0, and agentic AI features, while SME2 ensures faster and more efficient AI and ML processing. For photography and videography, the Dimensity 9500 supports up to a 320MP camera, 8K 60fps video, 4K 120fps with EIS, and 4K 60fps cinematic recording.

On the connectivity front, the chipset supports new 5CC carrier aggregation with download speeds of up to 7.4Gbps and it has Bluetooth 6 with dual engine for faster and more reliable wireless connections. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition to Launch Soon in India in Celebration of Festival of Lights; Check Details,

List of Devices Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor

OPPO Find X9 Series

Vivo X300 series

iQOO Neo 11 Pro

Currently, only OPPO Find X9 series has been confirmed to launch on October 16, 2025 which may include two models - OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. There are also rumours about OPPO Find X9 Ultra model. The Vivo X300 series will reportedly include two models - Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MediaTek Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).