Microsoft will stop using Twitter in Multiplatform, a feature of Microsoft Advertising that allows you to manage advertising campaigns on social networks from a single place. There's no stated reason for this move, but it's likely that it has to do with Twitter switching to a paid API for larger businesses. Apple Savings Account Launched With 4.15% Interest Rate, No Minimum Balance Required.

Microsoft Removes Twitter From Advertising Platform

BREAKING: Microsoft is dropping Twitter from its advertising platform after refusing to pay Twitter’s API fees. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2023

