Motorola Edge 60 Pro is launched in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Edge 60 Pro comes with a 50MP main camera and has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India starts at INR 29,999. Smartphone Launches in May 2025: From OnePlus 13s to Realme GT 7 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched in India

#MotorolaEdge60Pro​ Exceptional clarity with a 50MP+50MP+50X AI-powered camera system. Stay powered with a 6000mAh battery & enjoy an exquisite 1.5K quad-curved display & much more. Pre-order now on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores​#EdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 30, 2025

