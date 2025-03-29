Elon Musk, who recently took the X platform under xAI, reacted to the news that the X and Grok app was topping the iOS and Android platforms in the United States. X became the most downloaded app in the news category in the United States on the iOS platform. On the other hand, xAI's Grok topped the Android platform. Elon Musk reacted to the progress by saying, "Not Bad." Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, AadharFaceRD, AawasPlus 2024, Kuku FM and Grok Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Elon Musk Reacted to X and Grok App Topping iOS and Android Platforms in US

