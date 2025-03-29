Mumbai, March 29: Google Play Store is an online application store or digital that offers access to wide range of mobile apps for various categories. It is home to millions of Android apps that the users can download depending upon their requirements. Google Play applications fall under many categories such as photography, productivity, entertainment, music & audio, shopping, communication, education, finance and many more. It is available in more than 190 countries and has over 2.5 billion users globally.

Google Play Store automatically adjusts the most downloaded apps on its Top Charts > Top Free section frequently. This week also, the digital marketplace has adjusted some of the applications that ranked higher compared to others based on the download frequency of the users. This week, JioHotstar, AadharFaceRD, AawasPlus 2024, Kuku FM and Grok are among the most downloaded apps that made to Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Oracle Cyber Attack: Hackers Steal Patient Data To Extort US Medical Providers, FBI Launches Investigation Into Data Breach.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar is India's biggest streaming platform that has seen massive surge of the users across the country since it's launch. The users can watch unlimited sports, countless shows and moves and news on the JioHostar. Apart from supporting the regional channels, it also supports some international channels and shows. It is number one in 'free entertainment' category boasting 1.25 crore reviews, 4.1 star total rating and 50 crore downloads. It is number one on the Google Play's most downloaded free apps list.

AadharFaceRD

AadharFaceRD is a face authentication app by UIDAI Unique Identification Authority Of India). This application functions as headless app which means that users cannot open it directly after downloading and installing it from Play Store. AadharFaceRD only works in collaboration with the Aadhaar Authentication User Agency (AUA), the KYC User Agency (KUA), and other entities. It has reached total 1 crore downloads, has 1.98 lakh reviews and 4.0 star rating. It ranks second in the list.

AawasPlus 2024

AawasPlus 2024 is yet another application that is valid for the government employees or authorised individuals to conduct PMAY-G survey. They can use this app to conduct fast and safe survey, edit details, add family members, upload the best house design and many other similar applications. AawasPlus 2024 is from India's Department of Rural Development and has so far 50 lakh downloads, around 11,800 reviews and 4.2 star rating. This app has secured the third spot.

Kuku FM: Audiobooks & Stories

Kuku FM has become popular among the people who want to listen to audiobooks and stories. It is available in 7 languages across over 15 genre and boasts a large library of bestseller audiobooks, original audio shows, and audio series. It also has educational material too. Developed by Mebigo Labs Private Limited, this app has 5 crore downloads so far, 12.8 lakh reviews and 4.3 star rating. Kuku FM is the fifth in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Kling AI Introduces ‘AI Sounds’ Feature for Users To Create AI-Generated Videos With Sound.

Grok

Grok saw massive increase after Elon Musk's xAI introduced Grok 3 AI chatbot. The Grok 2 was limited to certain people who had X Premium or X Premium+ subscription; however now filled with many features, standalone Grok app was launched on Android globally. It offers reasoning, image generation and editing, Deep Research, voice mode (for paid users) and more. 10 lakh people have downloaded Grok app on Android 1.98 lakh reviewers posted their thoughts on Google Play and it received 4.7 star rating. It is the sixth most downloaded app.

