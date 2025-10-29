Nothing Phone 3a Lite is launched in the global market today. Phone (3a) Lite price starts at POUND 249. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and runs on Nothing OS 3.5. Phone 3a Lite includes a 6.77-inch display, which offers a peak brightness of 3,00 nits. The smartphone comes with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP Macro lens. It includes a 16MP front camera. Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. iQOO 15 Launch in India Confirmed on November 26, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in Global Market

If your phone doesn’t light up your life, why? Presenting, Phone (3a) Lite. pic.twitter.com/XfxQb9vaDk — Nothing (@nothing) October 29, 2025

