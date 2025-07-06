OnePlus will launch two new smartphones under its Nord series in India on July 8, 2025. The company has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the OnePlus Nord 5. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The smartphone will come with a 7,100mAh battery, which may support 80W fast charging. The upcoming Nord CE 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and will include a 50MP main sensor. As per reports, the expected starting price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in India could be around INR 24,999. Moto G96 5G Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 9; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Battery

All good things take time. And the #OnePlusNordCE5 with its 7100mAh will be there with you, every step of the way, no matter the distance. That's why shooting BTS footage on a long shoot day is a job for the #OnePlusNordCE5 #UpYourGame. Created by Vimal Chandran. pic.twitter.com/xn68IuUWd9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 4, 2025

