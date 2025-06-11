OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced it would take the company a little more time to launch the 'open-weight models' to the users. Sam Altman said these new models would be launched later in the summer but not in June. He said that the team did something unexpected and quite amazing. However, he added, "... we think it will be very very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer". OpenAI o3 Model Price Reduced by 80% As Company Launches o3 Pro in API, Says o3-Serving Inference Stack Optimised, Just Cheaper.

Sam Altman Said OpenAI Open-Weights Models Launching in Later in Summer but Not in June

we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not june. our research team did something unexpected and quite amazing and we think it will be very very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2025

