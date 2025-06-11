OpenAI announced cutting the price of its o3 model by 80% as it launched o3 Pro in the API. The Sam Altman-run company said it cut the price of OpenAI o3 despite using more computing. The o3 model input price is USD 2 for 1 million tokens, and the output price is USD 8 for 1 million tokens. OpenAI said that the new prices have been in effect since its announcement and said, "We optimized our inference stack that serves o3. Same exact model—just cheaper." Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Polymarket To Blend Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis, Says More Integrations Coming Soon.

OpenAI o3 Priced After Launch of o3 Pro Model

We’re cutting the price of o3 by 80% and introducing o3-pro in the API, which uses even more compute. o3: Input: $2 / 1M tokens Output: $8 / 1M tokens Now in effect. We optimized our inference stack that serves o3. Same exact model—just cheaper.https://t.co/LkObjZtg9s pic.twitter.com/CrzhChUYNx — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) June 10, 2025

