OpenAI has launched Sora 2, its next-generation video generation tool that offers realistic video creation and several improvements over the previous model. The major highlight of OpenAI Sora 2 is that it can generate videos with sound. Along with the new model, the ChatGPT maker also launched the Sora app on the App Store in the US and Canada, with plans to expand soon, said CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI shared videos on social media showcasing the capabilities of the AI model to create realistic videos. OpenAI Sora 2 will likely take on Google Veo 3. Grokipedia: Elon Musk Confirms xAI Building Wikipedia Rival, Says Will Be a Massive Improvement.

OpenAI Sora 2 with Sound Launched; Video Here

OpenAI Sora App Launched on Apple App Store in US, Canada; Expanding Soon

Excited to launch Sora 2! Video models have come a long way; this is a tremendous research achievement. Sora is also the most fun I've had with a new product in a long time. The iOS app is available in the App Store in the US and Canada; we will expand quickly. — Sam Altman (@sama) September 30, 2025

OpenAI Sora 2 Announced; Video Here

