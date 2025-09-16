Sam Altman announced that OpenAI updated the ChatGPT personalisation page, bringing several new adjustments. The OpenAI CEO posted on X saying that the company made changes to the personalisation page of the AI chatbot, offering personality configuration, custom instructions and memories - all in one place. Sam Altman said, "Going live over the next couple of days." GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.

ChatGPT Personalisation Page Updated: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

We have updated ChatGPT's personalization page: personality configuration, custom instructions, and memories are now all in one place. Going live over the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/CAeBpP5j12 — Sam Altman (@sama) September 16, 2025

