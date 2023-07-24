OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT developer Sam Altman tweets about his failed expectation about the Oppenheimer movie inspiring a new generation of physicists, and that he wants such a movie to be made. While Twitter boss Elon Musk replied with a short 'Indeed', tons of others pour in their comments on how such an inspirational movie should be made to encourage the future generation. Oppenheimer is based on the biopic of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who with his team developed the atomic bomb that changed the world forever with the first nuclear explosion during World War II. Akira Ransomware Attack Warning: Government Issues Advisory Over Computer Malware Which Steals and Encrypts Data.

Sam Altman's Tweet On Oppenheimer Movie Creating Buzz:

i was hoping that the oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. let's get that movie made! (i think the social network managed to do this for startup founders.) — Sam Altman (@sama) July 22, 2023

The Reactions To The Tweet:

Indeed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2023

Generate a new alternative version of Oppenheimer that inspires the viewer to become a physicist. Change the script and scenes wen needed. Try to keep the plot close to the original as possible— DeEnabler (@DeEnabler) July 22, 2023

That the Manhattan Project occurred seems to me a tragedy of our species, not a triumph, as it may temporarily appear, only 80 years later. And Oppenheimer will likely eventually be remembered by history as a villain. That may or may not be fair, but it seems v likely— Michael Nielsen (@michael_nielsen) July 22, 2023

