OPPO is all set to launch its new Find X9 series in China this October. While the company has confirmed the China debut, there is no official announcement on when the series will arrive in India. However, as per multiple reports, the OPPO Find X9 series may launch in India in November. As per a tipster (@Sudhanshu1414), has shared some of its key features and specifications of the OPPO Find X9 smartphone ahead of its launch in India. The OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will likely run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is also expected to come with an IP69 rating and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphone may include three 50MP lenses and a 32MP front camera. It could include a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Models See Strong Sales in India, Apple iPhone 17 Series Gains Higher Traction Than Last Year’s Models: Industry Analysts.

OPPO Find X9 Specifications (Expected)

OPPO Find X9 5G full specs via DCS: - Dimensity 9500 - 6.59" Flat OLED, 1.5k, 120Hz - 50MP Main LYT808 + 50MP Ultra Wide JN5 + 50MP Periscope LYT600 + 2MP True Chroma Sensor - 32MP Selfie - 7025mAh, 80W wired & 50W wireless charging - Android 16, ColorOS 16 - Ultrasonic… pic.twitter.com/4VHGZ1fz18 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

