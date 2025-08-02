OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G launch in India is expected soon. In a post shared on August 2, the company has hinted at the smartphone’s performance and said, “The new #OPPOK13TurboSeries is air-cooled like a beast, built for the storm. Meet Storm Engine, where heat checks out, and performance checks in.” Earlier teasers highlighted a unique feature as OPPO said, “Not just cool. It's India’s only smartphone with an in-built fan,” indicating that heat management will be a key highlight of the new lineup. As per reports, the OPPO K13 Turbo Series is expected to include two models, which are said to be OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Both smartphones may feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery. The camera setup is likely to include a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Will Soon Launch in India

The new #OPPOK13TurboSeries is air-cooled like a beast, built for the storm. Meet Storm Engine, where heat checks out, and performance checks in! #OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/ncv4hij9qW — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 2, 2025

