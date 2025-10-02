Perplexity AI is reportedly planning to set up its engineering hub in India, and Bengaluru or Hyderabad are being considered as potential locations. Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity AI, stated that India has become the company’s biggest market by user base. The growth can be seen as a collaboration with Airtel, which includes bundling the Perplexity Pro plan for Indian users. As per a report of The Economic Times, Srinivas said, "We intend to set up a Perplexity fund and do more there." When Srinivas was questioned about plans to establish a team in India, he responded that Perplexity AI is exploring policy presence in Delhi. Srinivas further stated that discussions are in progress about whether to choose Bengaluru or Hyderabad for an engineering hub in India. 'More To Come Soon': Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Company Plans To Expand in India Beyond Launching Local Fund.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

