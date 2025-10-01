Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas recently gave an interview to ET in which he confirmed that India has emerged as the biggest user base for the company. Moreover, Srinivas said that Perplexity was considering launching a local fund. He said, "We intend to set up a Perplexity fund and do more there," as per the ET report. The report highlighted that the company saw a surge after it partnered with Airtel to offer the Perplexity Pro subscription. In reaction to this news, Aravind Srinivas posted on X saying, "More to come soon." Arattai App To Get End-to-End Encryption for Chats and All Other Services, Zoho Speeding Up: Sridhar Vembu.

Aravind Srinivas Says Perplexity to Do More in India

More to come soon pic.twitter.com/a7Qyl15876 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 1, 2025

