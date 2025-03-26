Google has introduced Gemini 2.5, which the company claims is its "most intelligent AI model." Gemini 2.5 is an advanced thinking model to address more complex challenges. The first Gemini 2.5 release is an experimental version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro. Google said, "Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is our most advanced model for complex tasks." The Gemini 2.5 models are thinking models which are capable of reasoning through their thoughts before providing a response. It leads to deliver better performance and accuracy in their outputs. Gemini 2.5 Pro is now available in Google AI Studio and Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users. Additionally, it will soon be available on Vertex AI. Google plans to announce price details in the upcoming weeks, which will allow users to take advantage of higher rate limits. Google Rolls Out Project Astra to More Gemini Users on Android To Expand Vision Capabilities, Gems Feature to Free Users.

Gemini 2.5 AI Model

Introducing Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model. Our first release, an experimental version of 2.5 Pro, unlocks state-of-the-art performance in math and science. 🔥 Learn more 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aoe7egliJb — Google (@Google) March 25, 2025

Experimental Version of Gemini 2.5 Pro Available Now in Gemini App for Gemini Advanced Users

📣 Today, we’re introducing Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model. An experimental version of Gemini 2.5 Pro is available now in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users: https://t.co/973tlgjcKq Let’s get into this update ⬇️🧵 pic.twitter.com/AWccU7rrtb — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 25, 2025

Sundar Pichai Says ‘Start of a New Era of Thinking Models’

1/ Gemini 2.5 is here, and it’s our most intelligent AI model ever. Our first 2.5 model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is a state-of-the-art thinking model, leading in a wide range of benchmarks – with impressive improvements in enhanced reasoning and coding and now #1 on… pic.twitter.com/mtEdRCTcgF — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2025

